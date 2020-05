بالفيديو: روان بن حسين ووالد جيجي حديد يعدان المسخن الفلسطيني

Tomorrow is the learning day ..a Palestinian dish Thousands of years old recipe olive oil from the Groves of Palestine, sumac from Nazareth local California Onions 🧅 and Chicken thighs and legs with a glazed caramelized onions salt and pepper little of this and that spices. Get ready to cook tomorrow. Get all your spices out. Cooking lesson starts at 1 PM Los Angeles time don’t forget to bring your bread ... Taboun Bread is the best for this dish. Also you can use something similar... teaching the new mother of a beautiful young baby girl @rawan how to cook Msakhan I will have with me the Labanees chef Waheed to taste my cooking after I am done. As I am fasting. 11 pm Dubai time KSA 10 Pm Wednesday

