نجوم غاضبون بعد مقتل "جورج فلويد".. ودواين جونسون ينشر رسالة مؤثرة

توجَّه العديد من النجوم العالميين إلى حساباتهم عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي للتعبير عن غضبهم واستيائهم إزاء مقتل "جورج فلويد" على يد ضابط شرطة أزهق روحه بطريقة شنيعة أمام مرأى الجميع في جريمة عنصرية بامتياز.
نشر النجم الأمريكي "دواين جونسون" رسالة رثاء مؤثرة عبر حسابه على موقع "إنستغرام" يصف فيه الجرائم العنصرية التي يتعرض لها ذوي البشرة السوداء في أمريكا، فنشر ورقة مكتوب عليها: "لا أستطيع التنفس، جورج فلويد".
Past few days I’ve been stunned trying make sense of George Floyd’s death. The video. The plea for breath. The callous response. The racism. The killing. This is our ongoing disease. I’ve had cops in my family. Good men. And there’s a cop code, granting you the authority to use force if your life is in danger. But when a man is handcuffed, on the ground, no longer a threat, with your brothers in arms standing around watching and he struggles to say, “please I can’t breathe” when your knee is on his neck.. not his back, but his neck - cutting off his air. Cop code must become moral code. Ethics code. HUMANITY code. Knowing that if you don’t ease up, then that man is going to die. So when you decide to not ease up, your intention is to kill. And that’s what this was. George Floyd, said “officer I can’t breathe” as he struggled for air. He said these words a total of 15 times. Not once. Not twice. 15 times. These officers will be charged, I’m positive of that. Held accountable. But then where’s the greater accountability? The leadership to healing. More importantly, the leadership to EQUALITY. We ultimately win when we can normalize equality. I’m so sorry to the Floyd family. My heart breaks for you. Let the process begin now. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #NormalizeEquality
وأرفق المنشور بتعليق، كتب فيه: "في الأيام القليلة الماضية ، ذهلت من محاولتي فهم وفاة جورج فلويد، الفيديو، نداء التنفس، الاستجابة القاسية، العنصرية، القتل، إنه مرضنا المستمر."
وتابع: "كان في عائلتي أفرادً يعملون كرجال شرطة، رجال صالحون... كما هناك كود تعامل خاص بالشرطة، يمنحهم السلطة لاستخدام القوة إذا كانت حياتهم في خطر.. لكن عندما يكون رجل مقيد اليدين وملقى على الأرض، حينها لا يمثل تهديدًا بينما يقف أخوتك حولك يراقبونه بينما يكافح لقول "أرجوك لا أستطيع التنفس"، وتكون ركبتك على رقبته بدل ظهره، قاطعًا بذلك مسرى الهواء".
وأضاف: "يجب أن يصبح كود التعامل لرجال الشرطة قانونًا أخلاقيًا، مدونة أخلاقية، كود الإنسانية، مع العلم أنه في حال عدم تهاونك معه، فنهايته الموت.. لذلك قرار قسوتك وعدم تهاونك يعني نيتك المباشرة في القتل."
وأشار "دواين جونسون" أن "فلويد" نطق بجملة "لا أستطيع التنفس" 15 مرة، ليس مرة واحدة أو إثنتين.
من جهة أخرى، انضمت قائمة من النجوم إلى "دواين جونسون" للتعبير عن غضبهم ومطالبتهم بالمساواة:
-
بيونسيه
نشرت المغنية الأمريكية "بيونسيه" مقطع فيديو لها أرفقته بتعليق: " إذا كنت ترغب في المطالبة بمزيد من الرسوم المفروضة على جميع المتورطين في وفاة جورج فلويد، فانقر على الرابط في خانة التعريف بحسابي الشخصي لتوقيع العريضة."
-
ليبرون جيمس
نشر لاعب كرة السلة الأمريكي "ليبرون جيمس" صورة له في إحدى الملاعب مُرتديًا قميص أسود طبع عليه جملة "فلويد" التي نطقها قبل وفاته وهي "لا أستطيع التنفس".
-
جيجي حديد
نشرت عارضة الأزياء الأمريكية ذات الأصول الفلسطينية "جيجي حديد" صورة كتب فيها: "العنصرية لم تزدد سوءًا، بل بدأت توثَّق"، مُشيرةً أن العنصرية متأصلة وموجودة لكنها لم يعلم بها، لكن الآن بدأت توثق عبر الكاميرات.
Enraged. Sickened. Heartbroken. But never surprised. This happens way too often - and the videos that go viral are not isolated events. It seems that only when caught on camera are bigots & MURDERERS even getting “investigated” or fired .. unfortunately, the only way things will start changing is if all these racist, ignorant, monsters (badge &/or not) have to face the consequences- behind bars. && it’s not only an issue with black men being killed by cops ... it’s an issue every time we see them being treated, in even non-violent situations, VERY CLEARLY differently than many very-high-risk incidents involving white men; it’s an issue that the President is making dangerous public statements about enforcing the shooting of protesters -rightfully angered by another UNNEEDED KILLING of another black person & DEMANDING JUSTICE WHERE IT IS 100% NEEDED- while exactly 28 days earlier, he tweeted about white protesters, who stood ARMED WITH GUNS protesting a WORLDWIDE HEALTH PANDEMIC as “very good people” urging the Governor to “See them, talk to them, make a deal.” ?????????? This is, too, an issue about the “Karen’s” we see filmed weekly- using someone’s race, as a point to try and push their agenda, while calling the police in situations where their lives are clearly not actually in danger at all..... they’re just plain f***ing racist. EVERY. TIME. feels more disheartening and nauseating because our cries for the Government and Americans to do better seem unheard; but even when we feel like what we do isn’t enough or can’t help, we have to do more. Keep signing petitions, making calls to demand justice, speaking out (this is not just if you have a big platform- it starts in your homes and communities), and fighting to make a difference for every life that has been wrongly taken or effected by THE PANDEMIC OF RACISM. THIS IS ABOUT BEING AGAINST EVERY SENSELESS ACT OF DISCRIMINATION THAT BURDENS THIS COUNTRY.
