Apple, Tesla Suppliers Halt Production in China

Published September 27th, 2021 - 04:00 GMT
So far Apple and Tesla would take the main hit by the Chinese power curbs. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
This comes as Beijing is pushing to decarbonize the economy by toughening emissions standards and tight coal supplies.

Some Apple and Tesla Inc suppliers have stopped manufacturing in some Chinese factories to comply with China's new energy policies that have put more strain on the supply chains.

Suppliers around the world are already going through tight constraints due to a shortage of electronics and semiconductors components caused by the covid pandemic.

Apple supplier Unimicron Technology Corp and Concraft Holding Co Ltd told Reuters that their China subsidiaries stopped production to comply with the local governments' electricity limiting policy'.

So far Apple and Tesla would take the main hit by the Chinese power curbs.

