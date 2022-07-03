  1. Home
Asus to Release ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro In India on July 5

Published July 3rd, 2022 - 07:08 GMT
(Source: Twitter)

Asus announced earlier this month that the ROG Phone 6 will be unveiled on July 5 at a number of events in Taipei, Berlin, and New York. The business said today that in addition to the ROG Phone 6 Pro, the ROG Phone 6 will also be released in India on the same day.

According to GSM Arena, at a virtual event that begins at 5:20 pm local time on YouTube, both smartphones will be unveiled in the Indian market.

Although Asus hasn't released the ROG Phone 6's full list of specifications, it has previously confirmed a few features, like the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 165Hz screen, and enhanced cooling.

Additionally splash-resistant, the smartphone is being marketed by Asus as the 'world's first IPX4 gaming phone'.

The ROG Phone 6 will include a 6.78" screen, 18GB RAM, 512GB storage, a 64MP main camera, a 12MP front-facing camera, and a 6,000 mAh battery, according to TENAA, as reported by GSM Arena.

The ROG Phone 6 with Android 12 and 16GB RAM was discovered on Geekbench, while 65W charging support was discovered on 3C. 

Tags:AsusSmartphone

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2022 aninews.in All rights reserved.

