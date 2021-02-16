  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Clubhouse Takes Apps Competition to a New Level

Clubhouse Takes Apps Competition to a New Level

Published February 16th, 2021 - 01:30 GMT
Clubhouse Takes Apps Competition to a New Level
Bringing the new approach to social media networks with voice-based chat rooms, Clubhouse's weekly number of users exceeded two million, according to data obtained by Anadolu Agency.
Highlights
Social networking companies Facebook and Twitter set to develop similar features for their platforms

Facebook and Twitter started to develop the features that allow audio-chat, as Clubhouse, an audio-chat social networking app, has intensified the competition in the digital market.
 

Bringing the new approach to social media networks with voice-based chat rooms, Clubhouse's weekly number of users exceeded two million, according to data obtained by Anadolu Agency.

Twitter and Facebook, two of the most popular social media networks in the world, began working on alternative products to compete with Clubhouse.

Twitter, which recently implemented the fleets feature similar to the story feature of Instagram, prepared audio-chat rooms as an alternative to Clubhouse.

Additionally, it was reported that Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg is also working on a similar feature called Fireside.

Social Apps in Disarray, CD PROJEKT Hacked AGAIN!
Users' Security and Safety Are Apps' Top Priorities, Cheating Gamers Busted and Banned
iPhone Threatening People's Health, Twitter Is the New Big Brother

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...