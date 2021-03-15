Crypto News Recap: Bitcoin Soars to Record $60K, NFT Mania Hits the Art World

Exactly a year ago Bitcoin witnessed one of its worst selloffs losing almost 50 percent trading as low as around $3,800.

Your Friday Feature Film 🎥

The Battle For Third in Market Cap



Starring Tether as USDT ▫️ Binance Coin as BNB ▫️ Cardano as ADA ▫️ and many more rising coins in the cryptocurrency space



Which gave (or has yet to give) the best performance? Share your critique 👇 pic.twitter.com/ftygyc70bo — CoinSmart (@CoinSmartCA) March 12, 2021

Today, 365 days later, BTC is making history breaking past new all-time highs above $60K, gaining 1,200% in value, and becoming a trillion-dollar asset!

It took #Bitcoin 3.6x less time than Microsoft to reach $1 trillion market cap. — Binance (@binance) March 14, 2021

Even smartphones are into crypto now 😹

Elsewhere in the amazing crypto sphere, NFTs are booming and making headlines again with Atari venturing into the blockchain industry with a brand new crypto-fueled gaming platform. Also, the artist Beeple sold his “The First 5,000 Days” a digital artwork and associated NFT for $69.3 million breaking all records! 🤑

With this amazing vote of confidence, @MetaKovan has helped usher in the next chapter in art history. I could not be more thankful for not just his belief in my work, but also more importantly, digital art. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/gJMu41C1Dx — beeple (@beeple) March 12, 2021

With NFT discussions flying at us from all corners, some of experts are comparing NFTs with ICOs because of all the hype it's getting.

Source: CoinDesk/Google Trends

If you've been hearing so much about NFTs for the past few weeks and you still don’t know what an NFT (non-fungible token) is, check out our crypto glossary 👉📖.

Image Credits: Beeple

Can't understand price charts📈? You know the drill...We've got you covered💃! Here is a brief recap of all major Bitcoin and cryptocurrency news events of the past week.

Crypto Charts: Bitcoin

The world’s first truly digitalized currency (trading $59,329 at press time) has surged 17.22% throughout last week.

Analysts predict that BTC will continue its bullish movement towards $75K this month as whales and institutional investors are dip-buying

Source: coinmarketcap.com

According to a report by Ben Lilly, an analyst at Jarvis Labs:

"Last time we saw accumulation that was this aggressive was back in August 2017. The top of that market cycle wasn’t seen for another four months... If BTC Goes Higher, It'll Run"

Crypto Charts: Altcoins

Source: coinmarketcap.com

Atari Jumps on the blockchain Wagon with Dedicated NFTs

In a new partnership with the e-commerce solution for digital assets, Bondly Finance, the gaming legend Atari announced its plans to introduce non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as part of its upcoming crypto-fueled Gaming PlatformAtari Metaverse.

The partnership will see both companies working on the creation of collections of NFTs, covering gaming, music, and more areas to finally roll out the Atari Metaverse platform. The NFTs will be available for purchase using Atari Token ($ATRI) which was launched last year and Bondly ($BONDLY) token and other major cryptocurrencies.

PayPal to Acquire Digital Asset Security Israeli Startup Curv

PayPal announced the acquisition of Curv a cloud-based infrastructure for digital asset security based in Israel in a bid to ‘accelerate and expand its initiatives to support cryptocurrencies and digital assets’.

This is the first acquisition for the American online payments system which fueled the crypto market hype back in October by adding support of cryptocurrencies on its famous platform.

Terry Crews to launch his own cryptocurrency

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star has announced his intentions to launch his very own cryptocurrency dubbed as $POWER.

(1/2) Hey fam! I'm so happy you guys are excited for $POWER! We'll be pooling soon, but for now, the only way to get $POWER is via our airdrops on social media. Give us a follow for a better chance at catching a drop: — terry crews (@terrycrews) March 12, 2021

With a cap of 10 million coins, $POWER aims to ‘return the literal power back to the creators that have been taken advantage of by various mediums using blockchain & NFTs’.

Ripple Ends partnership with Moneygram

After selling off $15 Million of its shares in MoneyGram, the enterprise blockchain solution for global payments, Ripple, announced the end of their partnership that started in June 2019 with the money transfer firm.

Today, we’re announcing that Ripple and MGI have together decided to wind down our current partnership agreement, and are both committed to revisiting it in the future. See our full statement: 1/2 https://t.co/KGOzPWuThR — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) March 8, 2021

Events to Keep An Eye On:

Blockchain Expo Global 2021 (Mar 17, 2021 - Mar 18, 2021) London, United Kingdom

TOKEN2049 (Mar 23, 2021 - Mar 24, 2021) Hong Kong

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it, should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.