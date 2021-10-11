Crypto News Recap: Two Blockchain Events Return to Dubai!

I can't recall a week in the blockchain and crypto worlds with so many exciting announcements such as this one! And of course the happiest news is that Bitcoin (BTC) has successfully staged a strong comeback shooting past $55K for the first time in two months! 🥳 At one point this week I really believed that BTC can achieve $100K by end of the year. Traders don't call this month Uptober for no reason. 🙄

Although green reigned across the crypto markets this week, few remained in the red. I know for a fact that this week the charts had many traders -including myself- looking like this:

Okay enough with chit-chat, let's look back at all the crypto stories you may have missed last week! But first let's go through the charts.

Bitcoin Chart

Bitcoin's price is trading $56,415 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is at 45.74%, an increase of 0.82% over the past day.

Crypto Charts

Cryptocurrencies are mostly trading higher today after a strong week. The global crypto market cap is at $2.32 trillion, decreasing 0.25% from yesterday.

While the overall market volume over the last 24 hours is $99.96 billion, down 0.76%.

Two Blockchain Events Return to Dubai

The 19th Global Edition of the World Blockchain Summit, and the Future Blockchain Summit have returned to Dubai with an in-person live event this year.

OCTOBER 12, 2017: World blockchain, Speakers Giving a Talk at Business Meeting. Audience in the conference hall. Business and Entrepreneurship. Speakers at Business Conference (Source: Shutterstock)

The 19th Global Edition of the World Blockchain Summit will be back in Dubai for the first time since the ongoing pandemic. The 2-day event, which is held on 13-14 October 2021 at the JW Marriot Marquis Hotel Dubai in UAE, will address many topics in the crypto and blockchain ecosystem including the' ecosystem roadmap to mass adoption, NFT market overview, Web 3.0, implementation of Blockchain in business and how to navigate crypto as a venture fund'.

The Future Blockchain Summit which is the world's first city-hosted blockchain festival explores the latest advancements in blockchain technology gathering global experts in the areas of finance, healthcare, logistics, and more. Hosted from 12-20 October 2021 at Dubai World Trade Centre, the event that was launched in 2018 and led by Smart Dubai will feature unique leading crypto influencers, and allow attendants to network with 1000+ senior-level professionals.

Bitcoin to Become Legal Tender in Brazil

Brazil may soon follow El Salvador's lead in making bitcoin a legal tender ,and pass a bill that regulates cryptocurrency usage, Brazil’s Federal Deputy Aureo Ribeiro has revealed to Yahoo.

According to a survey by Sherlock Communications, 48% of the South American nation's citizens were in favor of Bitcoin adoption. 31% of them generally agreed, while 17% strongly agreed with the adoption.

The proposed bill that aims at regulating crypto has hiked the fine for crypto-related money laundering to two-thirds of the laundered amount.

The bill now awaits voting from the Chamber of Deputies.

UAE Crypto exchange BitOasis Raises $30 Million to Expand in MENA

Dubai-based crypto exchange BitOasis has closed a Series B round co-led by US VC firm Jump Capital and returning investor Wamda with $30 million, AlBawaba reported.

The oldest crypto exchanges in the region plan to use the money to further grow its presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) as its services are currently available in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Jordan, and Morocco but the withdrawals are only available in AED for banks in the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.

China: McDonald's Celebrates 31st Anniversary with 188 NFTs Give Away

McDonald's is celebrating its 31st anniversary in China by releasing 188 NFTs. The NFTs that represent "Big Mac Rubik's Cube" will be given away to employees and consumers.

Teaming up with digital asset creation agency Cocafe, the design depicts McDonald's China’s new office headquarters which was inaugurated timeously with the launch of the NFTs.

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it, should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.