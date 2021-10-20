Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Breaks New All-Time High Above $63K

  1. Home
Published October 20th, 2021 - 04:47 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 47.67%, an increase of 0.60% over the day. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.53 trillion, increasing 1.02% over the last day.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has broken above all-time high trading at $63,980 at the time of writing, rising 2.54% up. However, Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 47.67%, an increase of 0.60% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.53 trillion, increasing 1.02% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $89.28 billion, which makes a 10.45% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Bitcoin

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Wednsday 8AM (GMT+3) October 20th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $63,980
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,855
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $486,65
  4. Cardano (ADA) $2.10
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.11
  7. Solana (SOL) $156,23
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $41,09
  9. USD Coin (USDC) $1
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

