Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Breaks New All-Time High Above $63K

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has broken above all-time high trading at $63,980 at the time of writing, rising 2.54% up. However, Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 47.67%, an increase of 0.60% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.53 trillion, increasing 1.02% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $89.28 billion, which makes a 10.45% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Wednsday 8AM (GMT+3) October 20th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $63,980
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,855
- Binance Coin (BNB) $486,65
- Cardano (ADA) $2.10
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Ripple (XRP) $1.11
- Solana (SOL) $156,23
- Polkadot (DOT) $41,09
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24
