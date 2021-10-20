Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Breaks New All-Time High Above $63K

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has broken above all-time high trading at $63,980 at the time of writing, rising 2.54% up. However, Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 47.67%, an increase of 0.60% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.53 trillion, increasing 1.02% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $89.28 billion, which makes a 10.45% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Wednsday 8AM (GMT+3) October 20th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $63,980 Ethereum (ETH) $3,855 Binance Coin (BNB) $486,65 Cardano (ADA) $2.10 Tether (USDT) $1 Ripple (XRP) $1.11 Solana (SOL) $156,23 Polkadot (DOT) $41,09 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.