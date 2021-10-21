Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High At $65K

  1. Home
Published October 21st, 2021 - 05:12 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.58%, an increase of 1.07% over the day. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.63 trillion, increasing 4.03% over the last day.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has surpassed above all-time high trading above the $65,000 level at the time of writing, rising 1.76% up. However, Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.58%, an increase of 1.07% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.63 trillion, increasing 4.03% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $117.66 billion, which makes a 32.21% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Bitcoin

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Thursday 8AM (GMT+3) October 21th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $65,048
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,147
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $495.92
  4. Cardano (ADA) $2.24
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.11
  7. Solana (SOL) $138.73
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $43.99
  9. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.25
  10. USD Coin (USDC) $0.999

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayBitcoin

