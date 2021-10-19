  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stands Still At $62K

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stands Still At $62K

Published October 19th, 2021 - 05:01 GMT
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stands Still At $62K
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.50 trillion, increasing 0.34% over the last day. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $99.6 billion, which makes a 12.58% increase.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading $62,319 at the time of writing, slightly 0.15% down. However, Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 47.06%, an increase of 0.10% over the day.

Also ReadTop 5 Crypto Exchanges in MENATop 5 Crypto Exchanges in MENA

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.50 trillion, increasing 0.34% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $99.6 billion, which makes a 12.58% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Bitcoin

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Tuesday 8 AM (GMT+3) October 19th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadTop 5 Crypto Exchanges in MENATop 5 Crypto to Invest in 2022
  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $62,319
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,812
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $493,75
  4. Cardano (ADA) $2.13
  5. Tether (USDT) $0.9999
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.09
  7. Solana (SOL) $157,73
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $41,09
  9. USD Coin (USDC) $1
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.25

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayBitcoin

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...