Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stands Still At $62K

Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading $62,319 at the time of writing, slightly 0.15% down. However, Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 47.06%, an increase of 0.10% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.50 trillion, increasing 0.34% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $99.6 billion, which makes a 12.58% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Tuesday 8 AM (GMT+3) October 19th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $62,319 Ethereum (ETH) $3,812 Binance Coin (BNB) $493,75 Cardano (ADA) $2.13 Tether (USDT) $0.9999 Ripple (XRP) $1.09 Solana (SOL) $157,73 Polkadot (DOT) $41,09 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.25

