Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stands Still At $62K

Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading $62,319 at the time of writing, slightly 0.15% down. However, Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 47.06%, an increase of 0.10% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.50 trillion, increasing 0.34% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $99.6 billion, which makes a 12.58% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Tuesday 8 AM (GMT+3) October 19th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $62,319
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,812
- Binance Coin (BNB) $493,75
- Cardano (ADA) $2.13
- Tether (USDT) $0.9999
- Ripple (XRP) $1.09
- Solana (SOL) $157,73
- Polkadot (DOT) $41,09
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.25
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)