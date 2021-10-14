Crypto Price Today: Polkadot Soars 10 Percent, Bitcoin at $57K

Bitcoin's (BTC) price rebounded 3.28% and now trading at $57,942 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.80%, an increase of 0.05% over the day.

Polkadot (DOT), trading now at $41.49, was the star of the show jumping almost 18.13%.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.38 trillion, increasing 2.82% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $115.82 billion, which makes an 10.51% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Thursday 9 AM (GMT+3) October 14th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $57,924 Ethereum (ETH) $3,649 Binance Coin (BNB) $468 Cardano (ADA) $2.17 Tether (USDT) $1 Ripple (XRP) $1.13 Solana (SOL) $149.39 Polkadot (DOT) $41.49 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.23

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.