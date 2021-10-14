  1. Home
  3. Crypto Price Today: Polkadot Soars 10 Percent, Bitcoin at $57K

Crypto Price Today: Polkadot Soars 10 Percent, Bitcoin at $57K

Published October 14th, 2021 - 04:48 GMT
Polkadot (DOT), trading now at $41.49, was the star of the show jumping almost 18.13%. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
As of Thursday 9 AM (GMT+3) October 14th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin's (BTC) price rebounded 3.28% and now trading at $57,942 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.80%, an increase of 0.05% over the day.

Polkadot (DOT), trading now at $41.49, was the star of the show jumping almost 18.13%.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.38 trillion, increasing 2.82% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $115.82 billion, which makes an 10.51% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Thursday 9 AM (GMT+3) October 14th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $57,924
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,649
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $468
  4. Cardano (ADA) $2.17
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.13
  7. Solana (SOL) $149.39
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $41.49
  9. USD Coin (USDC) $1
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.23

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

