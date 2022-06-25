Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $21K

The crypto market today is struggling to remain in the green area with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,156 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.68%, an increase of 0.07% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $945.82 billion, increasing 0.10% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $57.50 billion, which makes a 15.62% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 25 June 6:04PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $21,156 Ethereum (ETH) $1,197 Tether (USDT) $0.9995 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Binance Coin (BNB) $234 XRP (XRP) $0.3616 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.4872 Solana (SOL) $40 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06645

