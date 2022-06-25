Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $21K

The crypto market today is struggling to remain in the green area with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,156 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.68%, an increase of 0.07% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $945.82 billion, increasing 0.10% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $57.50 billion, which makes a 15.62% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Saturday, 25 June 6:04PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $21,156
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,197
- Tether (USDT) $0.9995
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Binance Coin (BNB) $234
- XRP (XRP) $0.3616
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4872
- Solana (SOL) $40
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06645
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)