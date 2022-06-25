Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $21K

  1. Home
Published June 25th, 2022 - 02:58 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is struggling to remain in the green area with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,156 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.68%, an increase of 0.07% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $945.82 billion, increasing 0.10% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $57.50 billion, which makes a 15.62% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 25 June 6:04PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $21,156

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,197
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9995
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $234
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.3616
  7. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4872
  9. Solana (SOL) $40
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06645

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

