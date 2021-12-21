  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $48K Levels

Published December 21st, 2021 - 08:10 GMT
Another green day for the crypto market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $48,729.96 at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.87%, increasing 0.30% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.26 trillion, increasing 4.25% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $98.24 billion, which makes a 18.59% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

crypto prices today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketpcap.com

As of  Tuesday 10:16 AM (GMT+3) December 21st, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $48,729.96

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,018.91
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $530.54
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $180.062
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.26
  7. Ripple (XRP) $0.8928
  8. USD Coin (USDC)  $1
  9. Terra (LUNA) $81.72
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $118.70

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

