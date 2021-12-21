Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $48K Levels

Another green day for the crypto market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $48,729.96 at the time of the writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.87%, increasing 0.30% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.26 trillion, increasing 4.25% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $98.24 billion, which makes a 18.59% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Tuesday 10:16 AM (GMT+3) December 21st, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $48,729.96
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,018.91
- Binance Coin (BNB) $530.54
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $180.062
- Cardano (ADA) $1.26
- Ripple (XRP) $0.8928
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Terra (LUNA) $81.72
- Avalanche (AVAX) $118.70
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
