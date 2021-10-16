Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Crosses $61K, Ether Close to $4K

Bitcoin's (BTC) price kept soaring until it hit $61,074.75 at the time of writing. However, Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.17%, a decrease of 0.17% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.48 trillion, increasing 1.96% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $114.39 billion, which makes an 3.8% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Saturday 4:41 PM (GMT+3) October 16th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $61,074.75
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,911.68
- Binance Coin (BNB) $469.09
- Cardano (ADA) $2.21
- Tether (USDT) $0.9997
- Ripple (XRP) $1.15
- Solana (SOL) $160.01
- Polkadot (DOT) $42.56
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2383
