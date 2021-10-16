Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Crosses $61K, Ether Close to $4K

Bitcoin's (BTC) price kept soaring until it hit $61,074.75 at the time of writing. However, Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.17%, a decrease of 0.17% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.48 trillion, increasing 1.96% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $114.39 billion, which makes an 3.8% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Saturday 4:41 PM (GMT+3) October 16th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $61,074.75 Ethereum (ETH) $3,911.68 Binance Coin (BNB) $469.09 Cardano (ADA) $2.21 Tether (USDT) $0.9997 Ripple (XRP) $1.15 Solana (SOL) $160.01 Polkadot (DOT) $42.56 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2383

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.