Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $47K Levels

Unlike yesterday, red is dominating the crypto market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $47,128.68 at the time of the writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.96%, increasing 0.21% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.17 trillion, decreasing 3.49% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $91.35 billion, which makes a 21.36% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Friday 03:18 PM (GMT+3) December 17th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $47,128.68
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,815.01
- Binance Coin (BNB) $527.72
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $174.40
- Cardano (ADA) $1.23
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Ripple (XRP) $0.8049
- Avalanche (AVAX) $104.23
- Polkadot (DOT) $24.99
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
