Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $47K Levels

Unlike yesterday, red is dominating the crypto market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $47,128.68 at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.96%, increasing 0.21% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.17 trillion, decreasing 3.49% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $91.35 billion, which makes a 21.36% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday 03:18 PM (GMT+3) December 17th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $47,128.68 Ethereum (ETH) $3,815.01 Binance Coin (BNB) $527.72 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $174.40 Cardano (ADA) $1.23 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Ripple (XRP) $0.8049 Avalanche (AVAX) $104.23 Polkadot (DOT) $24.99

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.