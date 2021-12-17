Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $47K Levels

  1. Home
Published December 17th, 2021 - 01:15 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.17 trillion, decreasing 3.49% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

Unlike yesterday, red is dominating the crypto market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $47,128.68 at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.96%, increasing 0.21% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.17 trillion, decreasing 3.49% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $91.35 billion, which makes a 21.36% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of  Friday 03:18 PM (GMT+3) December 17th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $47,128.68

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,815.01
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $527.72
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $174.40
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.23
  7. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  8. Ripple (XRP) $0.8049
  9. Avalanche (AVAX) $104.23
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $24.99

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

