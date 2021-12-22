Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Edges to $49K Levels

  1. Home
Published December 22nd, 2021 - 07:43 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.61%, decreasing 0.22% over the day. (Shutterstock)

Another green day for the crypto market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $49,239.82 at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.61%, decreasing 0.22% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.29 trillion, increasing 2.18% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.2 billion, which makes a 18.45% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

crypto prices today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday 9:59 AM (GMT+3) December 22nd, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
 

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $49,239.82

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,050.10
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $535.42
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $187.02
  6. Ripple (XRP) $0.9529
  7. Cardano (ADA) $1.30
  8. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9993
  9. Terra (LUNA) $94.62
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $125.60

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

