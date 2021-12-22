Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Edges to $49K Levels

Another green day for the crypto market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $49,239.82 at the time of the writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.61%, decreasing 0.22% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.29 trillion, increasing 2.18% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.2 billion, which makes a 18.45% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $49,239.82
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,050.10
- Binance Coin (BNB) $535.42
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $187.02
- Ripple (XRP) $0.9529
- Cardano (ADA) $1.30
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9993
- Terra (LUNA) $94.62
- Avalanche (AVAX) $125.60
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
