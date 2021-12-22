Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Edges to $49K Levels

Another green day for the crypto market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $49,239.82 at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.61%, decreasing 0.22% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.29 trillion, increasing 2.18% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.2 billion, which makes a 18.45% decrease.

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.