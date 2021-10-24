Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Holds On $61K Levels

Bitcoin's (BTC) price remains persistent at $61K levels, trading at $61,056.98 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.93%, an increase of 1.50% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.45 trillion, decreasing 3.08% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $76.74 billion, which makes an 24.50% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Sunday 9:39AM (GMT+3) October 24th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $61,056.98 Ethereum (ETH) $4,107.44 Binance Coin (BNB) $483.26 Cardano (ADA) $2.15 Tether (USDT) $1 Solana (SOL) $194.04 Ripple (XRP) $1.09 Polkadot (DOT) $43.47 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2501 USD Coin (USDC) $1

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.