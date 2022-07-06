Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Persistent at $20K

The crypto market today is still trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,161 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.46%, an increase of 0.25% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $909.80 billion, increasing 0.84% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.42 billion, which makes a 9.20% increase.

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 6 July 11:53AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $20,161 Ethereum (ETH) $1,138 Tether (USDT) $0.9991 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $234.81 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.3233 Cardano (ADA) $0.4576 Solana (SOL) $36.23 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06751

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.