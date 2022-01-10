Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $40K

  1. Home
Published January 10th, 2022 - 03:47 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.74%, an increase of 0.25% over the day. (Shutterstock)

It seems that January is not a good month for the crypto market since all major cryptocurrencies have been plummeting since the beginning of the month. The world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $40,828.81 and Ethereum is about to slip below the $3,000 mark at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.74%, an increase of 0.25% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.90 trillion, decreasing 2.19% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $92.89 billion, which makes a 2.41% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 10 January 5:52PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $40,828.81

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,009.82
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $414.99
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9998
  6. Solana (SOL) $133.00
  7. Cardano (ADA) $1.11
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.7233
  9. Terra (LUNA) $68.47
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $23.22

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

