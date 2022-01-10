Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $40K

It seems that January is not a good month for the crypto market since all major cryptocurrencies have been plummeting since the beginning of the month. The world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $40,828.81 and Ethereum is about to slip below the $3,000 mark at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.74%, an increase of 0.25% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.90 trillion, decreasing 2.19% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $92.89 billion, which makes a 2.41% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 10 January 5:52PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $40,828.81 Ethereum (ETH) $3,009.82 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $414.99 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998 Solana (SOL) $133.00 Cardano (ADA) $1.11 XRP (XRP) $0.7233 Terra (LUNA) $68.47 Polkadot (DOT) $23.22

