Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $40K

It seems that January is not a good month for the crypto market since all major cryptocurrencies have been plummeting since the beginning of the month. The world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $40,828.81 and Ethereum is about to slip below the $3,000 mark at the time of the writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.74%, an increase of 0.25% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.90 trillion, decreasing 2.19% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $92.89 billion, which makes a 2.41% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Monday, 10 January 5:52PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $40,828.81
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,009.82
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $414.99
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998
- Solana (SOL) $133.00
- Cardano (ADA) $1.11
- XRP (XRP) $0.7233
- Terra (LUNA) $68.47
- Polkadot (DOT) $23.22
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
