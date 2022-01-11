Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $42K

Today has been a "greener" day for the crypto market with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $42,847.24 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.42%, a decrease of 0.37% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2 trillion, increasing 3.6% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $91.09 billion, which makes a 4.72% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 11 January 7:04PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $42,847.24 Ethereum (ETH) $3,225.15 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $462.21 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $141.42 Cardano (ADA) $1.19 XRP (XRP) $0.761 Terra (LUNA) $74.09 Polkadot (DOT) $25.87

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.