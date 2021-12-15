  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $48K Levels

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $48K Levels

Published December 15th, 2021 - 07:22 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $48K Levels
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.54%, decreasing 0.07% over the day. (Shutterstock)

It seems that Musk's announcement about Tesla accepting dogecoin as a payment to some of its products didn't only boost dogecoin's price, but it refreshed the entire crypto market as well with bitcoin trading at $48,260.46 at the the time of writing. 

Also ReadCelebrating UAE's Golden Jubilee with an NFT AuctionCelebrating UAE's Golden Jubilee with an NFT Auction

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.54%, decreasing 0.07% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.20 trillion, increasing 3.36% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $101.01 billion, which makes a 0.73% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

crypto prices today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com


As of  Wednesday 09:28 AM (GMT+3) December 15th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadCelebrating UAE's Golden Jubilee with an NFT AuctionTesla to Start Accepting Dogecoin as Payment for Some Merchandise, Musk Says

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $46,680.55

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,865.45
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $530.71
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $164.27
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.25
  7. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  8. Ripple (XRP) $0.80888
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $26.03
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1792

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoBitcoinCryptocurrency

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...