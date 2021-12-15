Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $48K Levels

It seems that Musk's announcement about Tesla accepting dogecoin as a payment to some of its products didn't only boost dogecoin's price, but it refreshed the entire crypto market as well with bitcoin trading at $48,260.46 at the the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.54%, decreasing 0.07% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.20 trillion, increasing 3.36% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $101.01 billion, which makes a 0.73% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com



As of Wednesday 09:28 AM (GMT+3) December 15th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $46,680.55 Ethereum (ETH) $3,865.45 Binance Coin (BNB) $530.71 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $164.27 Cardano (ADA) $1.25 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Ripple (XRP) $0.80888 Polkadot (DOT) $26.03 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1792

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.