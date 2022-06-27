Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $20K

The crypto market today is back in the red zone with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,826 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.48%, a decrease of 0.01% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $933.74 billion, decreasing 2.19% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.74 billion, which makes a 10.89% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Monday, 27 June 10:36PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $20,826
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,195
- Tether (USDT) $0.9992
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $233
- Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9998
- XRP (XRP) $0.3535
- Cardano (ADA) $0.484
- Solana (SOL) $38
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07201
