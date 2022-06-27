Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $20K

  1. Home
Published June 27th, 2022 - 07:32 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is back in the red zone with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,826 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.48%, a decrease of 0.01% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $933.74 billion, decreasing 2.19% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.74 billion, which makes a 10.89% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 27 June 10:36PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $20,826

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,195
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9992
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $233
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9998
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3535
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.484
  9. Solana (SOL) $38
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07201

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

