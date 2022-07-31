Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $23K

The crypto market today is back in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,738 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.27%, a decrease of 0.20% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.10 trillion, decreasing 0.20% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.75 billion, which makes a 18.41% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 31 July 11:11AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $23,738 Ethereum (ETH) $1,700 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998 Binance Coin (BNB) $291 XRP (XRP) $0.3933 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.5301 Solana (SOL) $44 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07057

