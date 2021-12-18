Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $46K Levels

While some cryptocurrencies like LUNA and AVAX are having a good day, other major cryptos have been suffering with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $46,712.88 at the time of the writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.19%, decreasing 0.51% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.20 trillion, increasing 1.06% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $90.39 billion, which makes a 10.67% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Saturday 08:06 PM (GMT+3) December 18th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $46,712.88
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,938.44
- Binance Coin (BNB) $531.75
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $181.53
- Cardano (ADA) $1.24
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997
- Ripple (XRP) $0.8207
- Avalanche (AVAX) $114.47
- Terra (LUNA) $71.58
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)