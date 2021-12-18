Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $46K Levels

While some cryptocurrencies like LUNA and AVAX are having a good day, other major cryptos have been suffering with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $46,712.88 at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.19%, decreasing 0.51% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.20 trillion, increasing 1.06% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $90.39 billion, which makes a 10.67% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Saturday 08:06 PM (GMT+3) December 18th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $46,712.88 Ethereum (ETH) $3,938.44 Binance Coin (BNB) $531.75 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $181.53 Cardano (ADA) $1.24 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997 Ripple (XRP) $0.8207 Avalanche (AVAX) $114.47 Terra (LUNA) $71.58

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.