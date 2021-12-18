Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $46K Levels

  1. Home
Published December 18th, 2021 - 06:03 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.19%, decreasing 0.51% over the day. (Shutterstock)

While some cryptocurrencies like LUNA and AVAX are having a good day, other major cryptos have been suffering with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $46,712.88 at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.19%, decreasing 0.51% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.20 trillion, increasing 1.06% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $90.39 billion, which makes a 10.67% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of  Saturday 08:06 PM (GMT+3) December 18th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $46,712.88

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,938.44
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $531.75
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $181.53
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.24
  7. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9997
  8. Ripple (XRP) $0.8207
  9. Avalanche (AVAX) $114.47
  10. Terra (LUNA) $71.58

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

