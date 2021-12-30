Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $46K Levels

It looks like the crypto market is ending this year on a bloody note with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $46,951.68 at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.32%, increasing 0.10% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.20 trillion, decreasing 1.80% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $96.96 billion, which makes a 2.87% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday 9:24AM (GMT+3) December 30th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:



To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:





Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.