Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $46K Levels

It looks like the crypto market is ending this year on a bloody note with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $46,951.68 at the time of the writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.32%, increasing 0.10% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.20 trillion, decreasing 1.80% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $96.96 billion, which makes a 2.87% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Bitcoin (BTC) $46,951.68
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,706.71
- Binance Coin (BNB) $518.96
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $173.52
- Cardano (ADA) $1.34
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Ripple (XRP) $0.8343
- Terra (LUNA) $84.40
- Polkadot (DOT) $27.40
