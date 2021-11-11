Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $62K

The crypto prices today saw a dramatic drop as Bitcoin slid to $62k retreating 3.58% after a strong week of rallies to new all-time highs.
Trading now at $62,814, Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.19%, increasing 0.19% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.73 trillion, decreasing 4.38% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $126.19 billion, which makes a 25.06% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Friday 7PM (GMT+3) November 12th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $62,814
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,500
- Binance Coin (BNB) $608
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Solana (SOL) $224.26
- Cardano (ADA) $2.01
- Ripple (XRP) $1.17
- Polkadot (DOT) $44.64
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.999999
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.25
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
