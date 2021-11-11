Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $62K

  1. Home
Published November 11th, 2021 - 02:29 GMT
Trading now at $62,814, Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.19%, increasing 0.19% over the day. (Shutterstock)
As of Friday 7PM (GMT+3) November 12th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

The crypto prices today saw a dramatic drop as Bitcoin slid to $62k retreating 3.58% after a strong week of rallies to new all-time highs.

Trading now at $62,814, Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.19%, increasing 0.19% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.73 trillion, decreasing 4.38% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $126.19 billion, which makes a 25.06% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Bitcoin

As of Friday 7PM (GMT+3) November 12th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $62,814
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,500
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $608
  4. Tether (USDT) $1
  5. Solana (SOL) $224.26
  6. Cardano (ADA) $2.01
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.17
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $44.64
  9. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.999999
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.25

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

