  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Steady at $46K, Solana Loses Momentum

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Steady at $46K, Solana Loses Momentum

Areej Salem

Areej Salem

Published September 10th, 2021 - 11:18 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Steady at $46K, Solana Loses Momentum
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $$2.10 trillion, decreasing 0.84% over the last day. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC) price seems to stabilize around $46K as bulls' attempts to breach $47,000 level failed. While Solana (SOL) price has plummeted 12% retracing all yesterday's gains.

Also ReadOpenSea Bug Mistakenly Destroys NFTs Worth of $100,000OpenSea Bug Mistakenly Destroys NFTs Worth of $100,000

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $$2.10 trillion, decreasing 0.84% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at  $134.56 billion, which makes a 17.42% decrease from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Bitcoin and most altcoins are trading in red, however, Tezos was an exceptions as it has surged by 25% in a day.

Bitcoin and crypto

Source: Coinmarketcap

Also ReadOpenSea Bug Mistakenly Destroys NFTs Worth of $100,000El Salvador's Bitcoin Adoption: How's It Going So Far

As of Friday 2PM (GMT+3) September 10th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $46,158
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,391
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.74
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $414.49
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Solana (SOL) $180.46
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.09
  8. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24
  9. Polkadot (DOT) back to the 9th place trading at $31.11
  10. USD Coin (USDC) $1

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

Tags:BitcoinCrypto Prices TodayCryptocurrencySolana

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...