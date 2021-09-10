Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Steady at $46K, Solana Loses Momentum

Bitcoin (BTC) price seems to stabilize around $46K as bulls' attempts to breach $47,000 level failed. While Solana (SOL) price has plummeted 12% retracing all yesterday's gains.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $$2.10 trillion, decreasing 0.84% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $134.56 billion, which makes a 17.42% decrease from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Bitcoin and most altcoins are trading in red, however, Tezos was an exceptions as it has surged by 25% in a day.

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Friday 2PM (GMT+3) September 10th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $46,158 Ethereum (ETH) $3,391 Cardano (ADA) $2.74 Binance Coin (BNB) $414.49 Tether (USDT) $1 Solana (SOL) $180.46 Ripple (XRP) $1.09 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24 Polkadot (DOT) back to the 9th place trading at $31.11 USD Coin (USDC) $1

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.