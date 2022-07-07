Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Still Trading Around 20K

The crypto market today is trading solidly with bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,486 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.39%, a decrease of 0.03% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $923.81 billion, increasing 1.90% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.24 billion, which makes a 17.68% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 7 July 12:25PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC) $20,486 Ethereum (ETH) $1,182 Tether (USDT) $0.9993 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $237.41 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.999 XRP (XRP) $0.3311 Cardano (ADA) $0.4665 Solana (SOL) $37.16 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06882 To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:



Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.