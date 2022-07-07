Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Still Trading Around 20K

The crypto market today is trading solidly with bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,486 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.39%, a decrease of 0.03% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $923.81 billion, increasing 1.90% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.24 billion, which makes a 17.68% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)