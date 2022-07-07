  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Still Trading Around 20K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Still Trading Around 20K

Published July 7th, 2022 - 09:13 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Continues to Trade Around 20K
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is trading solidly with bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,486 at the time of writing.

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: Meta to Scrap Crypto WalletCrypto News Recap: Meta to Scrap Crypto Wallet

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.39%, a decrease of 0.03% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $923.81 billion, increasing 1.90% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.24 billion, which makes a 17.68% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin Crypto Prices Today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

 

As of Thursday, 7 July 12:25PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $20,486

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,182
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9993
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $237.41
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $0.999
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3311
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4665
  9. Solana (SOL) $37.16
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06882

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: Meta to Scrap Crypto WalletThe 5 Most Private Cryptocurrencies

 

 

 


Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...