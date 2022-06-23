Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trying to Bounce Back to $21K Levels

The crypto market today is trying to stay in the green zone with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,855 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.20%, an increase of 0.15% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $918.36 billion, increasing 3.53% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $58.57 billion, which makes a 10.04% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Thursday, 23 June 10:54PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $20,855
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,112
- Tether (USDT) $0.9993
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $228
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.3313
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4732
- Solana (SOL) $37
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06353
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)