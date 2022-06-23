Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trying to Bounce Back to $21K Levels

The crypto market today is trying to stay in the green zone with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,855 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.20%, an increase of 0.15% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $918.36 billion, increasing 3.53% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $58.57 billion, which makes a 10.04% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 23 June 10:54PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $20,855 Ethereum (ETH) $1,112 Tether (USDT) $0.9993 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $228 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.3313 Cardano (ADA) $0.4732 Solana (SOL) $37 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06353

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.