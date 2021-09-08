Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Tumbles 13 Percent

Bitcoin price has plunged on Wednesday amid El Salvador’s rocky rollout of digital gold as a legal tender. Hit by tech glitches and angry protests, BTC lost almost 13.66% of yesterday's gains.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2 trillion, down 15.09% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $243.40 billion, which makes a 63.88% increase from yesterday.
However, analysts believe that El Salvador's adoption might not be the only reason for Bitcoin's latest eye-watering volatility as Federal Reserve stimulus reduction can be also blamed for it.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Tuesday 12PM (GMT+3) September 7th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $45,241
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,298
- Cardano (ADA) $2.72
- Binance Coin (BNB) $396,01
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Ripple (XRP) $1.06
- Solana (SOL) $153.97
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24
- Polkadot (DOT) $25.97
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
