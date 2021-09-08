  1. Home
  Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Tumbles 13 Percent

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Tumbles 13 Percent

Published September 8th, 2021 - 09:00 GMT
analysts believe that El Salvador's adoption might not be the only reason for Bitcoin's latest eye-watering volatility as Federal Reserve stimulus reduction can be also blamed for it. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2 trillion, down 15.09% over the last day.

Bitcoin price has plunged on Wednesday amid El Salvador’s rocky rollout of digital gold as a legal tender. Hit by tech glitches and angry protests, BTC lost almost 13.66% of yesterday's gains.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2 trillion, down 15.09% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $243.40 billion, which makes a 63.88% increase from yesterday.

However, analysts believe that El Salvador's adoption might not be the only reason for Bitcoin's latest eye-watering volatility as Federal Reserve stimulus reduction can be also blamed for it.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin and crypto

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Tuesday 12PM (GMT+3) September 7th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $45,241
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,298
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.72
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $396,01
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.06
  7. Solana (SOL) $153.97
  8. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $25.97
  10. USD Coin (USDC) $1

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 


Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayBitcoinEl Salvador

