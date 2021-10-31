Crypto Prices Today: Markets Are in The Red

The crypto prices today are trading steady with Bitcoin (BTC) slightly down %0.51 to $61,411 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.05%, an increase of 0.02% over the day.

The memecoin wars between the original Dogecoin and the self-proclaimed ‘Dogecoin killer’, SHIBA INU continues as both of the Doge-inspired are trading in the red.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.62 trillion, decreasing 0.35% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $147.95 billion, which makes a 22.60% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Sunday 9AM (GMT+3) October 31th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $61,173 Ethereum (ETH) $4,324 Binance Coin (BNB) $529.80 Tether (USDT) $0.999 Cardano (ADA) $1.98 Solana (SOL) $190.85 Ripple (XRP) $1.15 Polkadot (DOT) $41.78 SHIBA INU (SHIB) $0.00006595 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.29

