Crypto Prices Today: Polkadot Soars 14 Percent

The crypto prices today are trading in the green with Polkadot being the star of the show surging by over 13 percent to a new all-time high as it surpassed the $50 mark before slipping back to $48 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin (BTC) slightly up %1.57 to $61,777 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.72%, an increase of 0.31% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.66 trillion, decreasing 2.34% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $129.17 billion, which makes a 2.12% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Monday 9AM (GMT+3) November 2nd, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $61,1777
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,384
- Binance Coin (BNB) $544.00
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Cardano (ADA) $1.96
- Solana (SOL) $204.64
- Ripple (XRP) $1.10
- Polkadot (DOT) $48.76
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) $0.00007159
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.27
