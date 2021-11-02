Crypto Prices Today: Polkadot Soars 14 Percent

  1. Home
Published November 2nd, 2021 - 06:29 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.66 trillion, decreasing 2.34% over the last day. (Shutterstock)
 The crypto prices today are trading in the green with Polkadot being the star of the show surging by over 13 percent to a new all-time high as it surpassed the $50 mark before slipping back to $48 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin (BTC) slightly up %1.57 to $61,777 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.72%, an increase of 0.31% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.66 trillion, decreasing 2.34% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $129.17 billion, which makes a 2.12% increase.

Polkadot

Source: Coinmarketcap

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $61,1777
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,384
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $544.00
  4. Tether (USDT) $1
  5. Cardano (ADA) $1.96
  6. Solana (SOL) $204.64
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.10
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $48.76
  9. SHIBA INU (SHIB) $0.00007159
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.27

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

