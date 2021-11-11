Crypto Prices Today: Solana Back to Fourth Place

The crypto prices today are trading mostly in the red as Bitcoin, as well as the altcoins, have retreated 2.23% after a strong week of rallies to new all-time highs.
Bitcoin (BTC) plummeted 2.23% to $64,900 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.20%, a decrease of 0.18% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.83 trillion, decreasing 1.85% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $177.9 billion, which makes a 32.38% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Thursday 9 AM (GMT+3) November 11th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $64,900
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,667
- Binance Coin (BNB) $627
- Solana (SOL) $245.04
- Cardano (ADA) $1.24
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Ripple (XRP) $1.24
- Polkadot (DOT) $50.48
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.27
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
