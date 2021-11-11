Crypto Prices Today: Solana Back to Fourth Place

  1. Home
Published November 11th, 2021 - 06:38 GMT
Bitcoin (BTC) plummeted 2.23% to $64,900 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.20%, a decrease of 0.18% over the day. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
As of Thursday 9 AM (GMT+3) November 11th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

The crypto prices today are trading mostly in the red as Bitcoin, as well as the altcoins, have retreated 2.23% after a strong week of rallies to new all-time highs.

Bitcoin (BTC) plummeted 2.23% to $64,900 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.20%, a decrease of 0.18% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.83 trillion, decreasing 1.85% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $177.9 billion, which makes a 32.38% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Bitcoin

Source: Coinmarketcap

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $64,900
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,667
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $627
  4. Solana (SOL) $245.04
  5. Cardano (ADA) $1.24
  6. Tether (USDT) $1
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.24
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $50.48
  9. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.27
  10. USD Coin (USDC)  $1

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

