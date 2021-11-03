Crypto Prices Today: Solana Surges Up 12 Percent

The crypto prices today are trading in the green. Solana was the star of the show surging 12 percent to $228 rising to 5th place by market cap at the time of writing.

Bitcoin (BTC) was slightly up %1.57 to $63,023 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.37%, a decrease of 0.33% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.74 trillion, increasing 2.97% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $133.46 billion, which makes a 3.15% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Wednesday 9AM (GMT+3) November 3nd, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $63,023 Ethereum (ETH) $4,563 Binance Coin (BNB) $550 Tether (USDT) $1 Solana (SOL) $228 Cardano (ADA) $2.06 Ripple (XRP) $1.20 Polkadot (DOT) $50.35 SHIBA INU (SHIB) $0.00006585 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.27

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget: