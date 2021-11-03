Crypto Prices Today: Solana Surges Up 12 Percent

The crypto prices today are trading in the green. Solana was the star of the show surging 12 percent to $228 rising to 5th place by market cap at the time of writing.
Bitcoin (BTC) was slightly up %1.57 to $63,023 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.37%, a decrease of 0.33% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.74 trillion, increasing 2.97% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $133.46 billion, which makes a 3.15% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Wednesday 9AM (GMT+3) November 3nd, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $63,023
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,563
- Binance Coin (BNB) $550
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Solana (SOL) $228
- Cardano (ADA) $2.06
- Ripple (XRP) $1.20
- Polkadot (DOT) $50.35
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) $0.00006585
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.27
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)