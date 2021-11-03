  1. Home
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Solana Surges Up 12 Percent

Published November 3rd, 2021 - 06:24 GMT
Bitcoin (BTC) was slightly up %1.57 to $63,023 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.37%, a decrease of 0.33% over the day. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Bitcoin (BTC) was slightly up %1.57 to $63,023 at the time of writing. 

 The crypto prices today are trading in the green. Solana was the star of the show surging 12 percent to $228 rising to 5th place by market cap at the time of writing.

Bitcoin (BTC) was slightly up %1.57 to $63,023 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.37%, a decrease of 0.33% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.74 trillion, increasing 2.97% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $133.46 billion, which makes a 3.15% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Solana

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Wednesday 9AM (GMT+3) November 3nd, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $63,023
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,563
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $550
  4. Tether (USDT) $1
  5. Solana (SOL) $228
  6. Cardano (ADA) $2.06
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.20
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $50.35
  9. SHIBA INU (SHIB) $0.00006585
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.27

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayBitcoinSolana

