Expo 2020 Visitors to Enjoy the Event both Virtually and In Dubai

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the world has increasingly moved towards digital, with major business events taking place virtually. Expo 2020 Dubai will also be offering both in-person and virtual experiences to the visitors.

“Since its inception, Expo 2020 Dubai has been committed to harnessing cutting-edge technology to provide visitors with an enriched experience, both onsite and wherever they may be in the world,” said an Expo 2020 spokesperson.

“Given the impact of the pandemic over the past year, we have been working hard to refine our virtual offering as a complement to the physical event. A Virtual Expo will act as sneak peek and reach audiences who are unable attend due to distance or special circumstances, widening the reach of Expo both digitally and physically,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

The six-month upcoming exhibition will be the largest business event to be held since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

The expo will run from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

“We are committed to ensuring that every visitor’s experience, whether digital or physical, is special. We want to leverage tomorrow’s technology to excite and inspire, creating entirely new types of experiences, a first for a World Expo. We remain committed to bringing the world together and look forward to sharing more of our exciting plans for Expo 2020 Dubai in due course,” said the spokesperson.

