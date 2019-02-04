Extra Time off for Female Workers to Find Their 'White Knights'

If the employee is able to get married before the end of 2019, they will also give her a salary bonus. (Pexels)

Two Chinese companies are offering extra time off to its female employees over the age of 30 so they could find a partner. The companies offered the unusual 'present' to its unmarried staff during one of the longest public holiday periods, RT reports.

The two companies operating one of the most popular tourist attractions in the region, the Songcheng theme park in Hangzhou, decided to give its female employees an opportunity to find a life partner. Moreover, if the employee is able to get married before the end of 2019, the company will give her a salary bonus.

Instead of the usual week-long break from February 4-10 which is given to the rest of the country, women over 30 will get additional leave extending to 15 days. Not only this, the vacation can be extended even further.

The news has been welcomed by female workers said Huang Lei, human resources manager of Hangzhou Songcheng Performance. Lei told the Zhejiang Online outlet that the number of men and women in his company is almost equal.

The firm is also considering implementing the policy next year. As more and more women in China focus on their careers, marriage is put on the back-burner.