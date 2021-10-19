Facebook to Hire 10,000 Employee to Build ‘Metaverse’

  1. Home
Published October 19th, 2021 - 01:08 GMT
This new project has already raised some eyebrows in concerns about privacy as many activists have outcried the growing power of the social media giant over people’s online lives. (Shutterstock)
Facebook is planning to create 10,000 job offers in Europe in the next five years to launch a new computing platform dubbed 'metaverse'.

Metaverse aims to connect people who use augmented and virtual reality.

At its heart is the idea that by creating a greater sense of “virtual presence”, interacting online can become much closer to the experience of interacting in person. The metaverse has the potential to help unlock access to new creative, social and economic opportunities.

Just like the Internet, Metaverse will not be owned by any company but will be built in collaboration and cooperation across companies, developers, creators, and policymakers.

This new project has already raised some eyebrows in concerns about privacy as many activists have outcried the growing power of the social media giant over people’s online lives.

 

