Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Plummets to Dh218 per Gram

Gold prices in Dubai today have seen another fall this morning with 24K trading at Dh218 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,805.49 per ounce by 1PM UAE time.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh218.50 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh228.50) while 22K was trading at Dh205.25, 21K at Dh195.75, and 18K at Dh167.75 per gram. Rates were last updated on Tuesday 4th Jan 2022 at 1PM UAE time.

Gold Rate in Dubai - US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Indian Rupee, and Saudi Riyal

The exchange rates used were as follows:

US dollars - 1US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars

Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.167 AED / 1 AED = 0.240 euros

British pounds - 1 British pound (GBP) = 4.960 / 1 AED = 0.202 British pounds

Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.049 AED / 1 AED = 20.277 Indian rupees

Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.978 AED / 1 AED = 1.022 Saudi riyals

Rates were last updated on Tuesday 4th Jan 2022 at 1PM UAE time.