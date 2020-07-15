  1. Home
Hyundai Motor Shares Soar Nearly 8 Percent As South Korea Announces New "Green Deal"

Published July 15th, 2020
Hyundai Motor Shares Soar Nearly 8 Percent As South Korea Announces New "Green Deal"
Hyundai Motor Group leader Euisun Chung has said Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors aim to sell 1 million battery-driven electric vehicles in 2025. (Shutterstock)
Other auto shares gained ground, with affiliate Kia Motors rising 4.1% and auto parts supplier Hyundai Mobis climbing 3.3%.

Shares of Hyundai Motor jumped nearly 8% on Wednesday, a day after South Korea announced a “green new deal” to spur use of environmentally friendly vehicles.

Other auto shares gained ground, with affiliate Kia Motors rising 4.1% and auto parts supplier Hyundai Mobis climbing 3.3%, according to Reuters.

Hyundai Motor Group leader Euisun Chung has said Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors aim to sell 1 million battery-driven electric vehicles in 2025, together targeting more than 10% of the global market share for such vehicles.

