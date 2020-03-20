On the International Day of Happiness: 7 Indicators of Happiness at Work

The International Day of Happiness, celebrated worldwide on March 20 every year, was proclaimed by the UN as a way to recognize the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world.

Through this initiative, the UN recognized and highlighted the need for a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes sustainable development, poverty eradication, happiness and the well-being of all peoples.

At W7Worldwide, we are using this occasion to ask you: Are you happy at work?

The answers to this question will vary, not only from one person to another but also from one society to another depending on their values of hard work and passion. For this video, we review 7 indictors of happiness at work, which you can use to evaluate your current workplace:

1. Do you love what you do?

As Steve Jobs famously said, “The only way to do great work is to love what you do.”

2. Do you enjoy your tasks?

If your tasks suit your professional interests, you are more likely to feel happy at work.

3. Do you work with a good team?

Happy workplaces tend to encourage communications and maintain trust between the work team to facilitate sharing knowledge, skills, and ideas with openness and honesty.

4. Are you satisfied financially?

There is a direct relationship between financial benefits and job satisfaction. Additionally, high levels of job dissatisfaction are related to several factors, financial benefits being the first factor.

5. Do you feel you’re developing your skills?

One of the ways to enhance the quality of employee life is to foster a work culture based on creativity, flexibility, and openness, and one that allows for training opportunities and gaining experience.

6. Do you feel respected at your workplace?

Healthy and happy workplaces have policies to support employees' physical and psychological health and motivate them to express opinions and participate in decision-making.

7. Do you feel excited to go to work?

Your emotional commitment to your workplace is an indication of job satisfaction.

Does happiness affect productivity?

The answer is “yes”. A study conducted by economic researchers at the University of Warwick found that happiness resulted in a 12% increase in productivity. On the other hand, unhappy workers were 10% less productive. According to the research team, happy employees caused significant positive improvements in productivity.

So, how many happiness indicators apply to you?