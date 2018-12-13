Massive Sales in Abu Dhabi Until 15 December

Between December 11 to December 15. (Shutterstock)

If you are looking to shop for Christmas and New Year and can't wait till the Dubai Shopping Festival, you can head to another ongoing mega sale in Abu Dhabi this week.

Being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre between December 11 to December 15, 2018, the sale will offer heavy discounts up to 75% for five days.

Head to hall number 11 from 11am to 11pm, and check out the sale on top luxury brands. The brands on sale include Karl Lagerfeld, Nina Ricci, Adidas, Roberto Cavalli and more.

Organised by Beeme Events, the Concept Big Brands Carnival will be the largest event of its kind organised in Abu Dhabi before it launches in Dubai next week.