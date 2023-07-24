ALBAWABA - Car manufacturers never fail to deliver when it comes to offering the most luxurious and beautiful cars in the world. With unprecedented designs, powerful engines, and unmatched customization, these are the most expensive cars on the planet. However, the most elegant cars are often released in limited editions, and every few months, a limited batch of these supercars is launched, usually at a higher price than their previous models.

These limited edition cars are quickly purchased as soon as they hit the market, with the wealthy rushing to get their hands on the latest releases.

Here are the top 5 most expensive cars in the world in 2023:

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail - $28 million

Rolls-Royce is renowned for its luxurious cars, and the Boat Tail is one of the most expensive cars in the world in 2023. It is the successor to the magnificent Sweptail model, which was produced in 2017, and priced at $12.8 million. While the exact price of the Boat Tail has not been announced by the company, rumors suggest it could reach $28 million. The exterior of the Boat Tail features a unique dual-tone design, a rare sight in many cars, and is exquisitely finished.

Bugatti La Voiture Noire - $18.7 million



With 1,600 Nm of torque, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire is a car that may be hard to believe. This car comes with six exhaust tips. The new luxurious Bugatti La Voiture Noire has radical wheels, a specially designed front-end, and a badge in the taillight to highlight the brand's name. La Voiture Noire is a tribute to Bugatti's legendary history, signifying elegance and sophistication, and stands as a symbol of speed, aesthetics, and luxury.

Bugatti Centodieci - $9 million

The Bugatti Centodieci relies on Bugatti's 110-year extended tradition in design and excellent performance, while also paying homage to the brand's modern heritage. Bugatti designed a version of the historic EB110 model with Centodieci - Italian for 110. With its stunning performance and groundbreaking design, the Centodieci, inspired by the historic model, challenges all creative boundaries.

Mercedes Maybach Exelero - over $10 million

Mercedes Benz Exelero doesn't make it to the list of the world's most expensive cars in 2023 for no reason. It is a one-of-a-kind car, created in 2004 by Fulda, the German division of Goodyear, to test their new tires. Exelero is based on the Maybach structure with the same twin-turbo V12 engine producing 690 horsepower (510 kW) and 1020 Nm (752 lb-ft) of torque.

Bugatti Divo - $5.8 million

The Divo is a favorite among Bugatti's recently released cars. It is 77 pounds lighter than the Chiron by adding lighter wheels and a carbon fiber cooler. Although it has the same powerful 1500 horsepower (1119 kW) as the Chiron, the Divo has a different aerodynamic arrangement, making it 8 seconds faster around the Nardo test track. Only 40 units of this limited edition car are produced.

These unique and marvelous cars from various brands can be found all over the world. They are designed with great care, representing the trademarks of the industries producing them. Some engines have higher quality than others, resulting in some having greater horsepower while others boast more torque. These cars are suitable for a lavish lifestyle, where many people desire to own the most expensive cars in the world to complete their wealth and improve their quality of life.