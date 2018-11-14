Park for Free in Dubai This Sunday!

All customers' happiness centres will also be closed during the holiday. (Shutterstock)

Dubai's Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) has announced free parking in the emirate this Sunday on account of the holiday for the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The authority also announced timings for customers' happiness centres, public buses, Dubai Metro, tram, marine transit modes, driving institutes, and vehicle registration centres.

All customers' happiness centres will be closed during the holiday, and resume duty on Monday. The two smart centres at Umm Al Ramool and RTA Head Office will remain open as usual during the holiday.

All paid parking zones will be free on Sunday, November 18, except for the multi-level parking terminals. Parking fees will be reactivated on Monday November, 19.

Metro timings

On the holiday of the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) birthday, the Red Line of Dubai Metro stations will start operation from 05:00 am to 00:00 (midnight), and the Green Line stations will start at 05:30 am and continue open up to 00:00 (midnight). The Dubai Tram will operate from 06:00 am up to 01:00 am (of the following day).

Public bus timings

The service timing of public buses (Dubai Bus) during the holiday will be as follows: Main stations, like Gold Souq Station, will open from 04:25 am to 12:29 am (past midnight), and Al Ghubaiba Station from 04:14 am to 12:33 am (past midnight). Subsidiary stations, such as Satwa, will operate from 05:00 am to 11:00 pm except for Route C01, which will be operating around-the-clock. Al Qusais Bus Station will open 05:00 am to 11:45 pm, Al Qouz Industrial Station will operate from 05:00 am to 11:35 pm and Jebel Ali Station will be offering service from 05:00 am to 11:30 pm.

Metro feeder buses

Stations of metro feeder buses, such as Al Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail and Etisalat, will open from 05:00 am to 12:20 am (past midnight). The timing of all metro feeder buses is synchronised with the timing of the metro service.

Inter-city bus stations and commercial buses

Inter-city bus stations and commercial buses will operate during the holiday as follows: Main stations like Al Ghubaiba will operate around-the-clock to Sharjah (Jubail), and from 04:36 am to 12:01 am (past midnight) to Abu Dhabi. Subsidiary stations, like Union Square, will operate from 04:30 am to 01:25 am (of the following day). Al Sabkha Station will open from 06:15 am to 01:30 am (of the following day). Deira City Centre Station will open from 05:35 am to 11:30 pm, Karama Station will open from 06:10 am to 10:10 pm and Al Ahli Club Station will open from 05:55 am to 10:15 pm.

External stations

External stations, like Sharjah - Al Taawon, will operate from 05:30 am to 10:00 pm, Ajman Route from 05:00 am to 11:30 pm, Fujairah Route will open from 05:30 am to 09:30 pm and Hatta Route from 06:30 am to 10:30 pm.

Marine transit services

The schedules of marine transit services during the holiday (18 Nov 2018) will be as follows: The Water Bus will shuttle at marina stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Promenade) from 12:00 at noon up to 00:00 (midnight). The Water Taxi will be operating from 09:00 am up to 10:00 pm.

Dubai Ferry

The Dubai Ferry will be calling five times at Ghubaiba and Dubai Marina Stations at 11:00 am, 01:00 pm, 03:00 pm, 05:00 pm and 06:30 pm. It will be running two services from Al Jaddaf Station to Dubai Water Canal Station at 12:00 pm and 05:30 pm, and two services from Dubai Water Canal Station to Al Jaddaf at 02:05 pm and 07:35 pm. Round trips will be running from Sheikh Zayed Road Station from 06:00 pm to 00:00 (midnight).

Traditional abra

During the holiday, the Traditional Abra will operate at the Dubai Creek Stations (Baniyas, Dubai Old Souq, Al Seef), from 10:00 am until 00:00 (midnight). At the Sheikh Zayed Road Station, the Abra service will be running from 04:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Electric abra

The Electric Abra will be operating at Burj Khalifa from 06:00 pm to 11:00 pm, at Al Mamzar from 02:00 pm to 00:00 (midnight), at Al Mamzar from 02:00 pm to 00:00 (midnight), Al Qasr Hotel Station to Dubai Mall Station from 12:00 pm to 11:30 pm, and Burj Plaza Station (round trip) from 12:00 pm to 11:30 pm.

Air-conditioned abras

Air-conditioned abras (Al Jaddaf, Dubai Festival city) will operate as follow: From 07:00 am to 00:00 (midnight), and from 09:00 am to 01:00 (of the following day) on Friday only.

Service centres

All service provider centres as well as vehicle registration centres will be closed on Sunday November 18, and will resume business on the following day, Monday 19 November 2018.