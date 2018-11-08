Tetra Pak Grabs Best Exhibition Stand Award at Gulfood Manufacturing

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Gulfood Manufacturing Disable alert for Tetra Pak Follow >

Tetra Pak, the world's leading food processing and packaging solutions company received the “Best Stand Award” at the Gulfood Manufacturing Exhibition, today.

Khaled Ismail, Vice President Communications - Europe, Central Asia, Middle East and Africa at Tetra Pak said: “Gulfood Manufacturing is the most important regional event in our industry. It enables us to meet with our customers and showcase our innovations. We are here for the fifth consecutive year and with our largest exhibition stand ever to continue to show our commitment to the region and to our customers.”

“We are proud of this recognition and promise our customers that we will continue to lead and further innovate, to better serve their needs and those of their consumers.”

Returning to Gulfood Manufacturing for the fifth consecutive year under the theme “your success, our passion”, Tetra Pak is featuring seven zones spread across its 900sqm booth. The seven interactive zones include: Future Zone, Full Line Zone, Marketing Services and Sampling Zone, Packaging Portfolio Solutions Zone, Optimise Performance Zone, Magic Inside Zone and Sustainability Zone.