Renewable Energy Trends to Watch in 2020

These days, everything is about renewable energy and keeping the environment clean. There are many ways you can do your part for the benefit of the planet. It’s important to know the latest renewable energy trends and how you can contribute to clean energy.

Tips on Saving Energy

When you save energy, you also save money, which means it benefits both the planet and your wallet. There are numerous ways you can do this, which include the following practices:

• Seal air leaks: When you have cracks or holes in the doorways or along with windows in your home, it can lead to the indoor air seeping out while the outdoor air creeps in. This can make your heating or air conditioning system work twice as hard and waste precious energy and money. Seal up these air leaks by using caulking and weather stripping whenever necessary. You can save up to 20 percent on your energy bills.

• Use ceiling fans: Use ceiling fans during the summer and winter to cool and warm your home, respectively. During the summer, you can run it counterclockwise to circulate cooler air and in the winter, you should run it clockwise to ensure warmer air circulates. Only use your ceiling fan when the room is in use.

• Use Energy Star products: Energy-efficient appliances and electronics are a must. If you upgrade any of these products, look for the Energy Star label on them.

• Turn it off: If you have any lights or appliances that aren’t being used, turn them off. You might even want to unplug certain things like an old game console you rarely use. This can save anywhere from 10 to 20 percent on your energy bills.

Future of Clean Energy

There are five types of clean energy: wind, geothermal, solar, biomass, and hydro. These forms of energy are derived from all-natural resources to protect the environment while making use of it at the same time. Renewable energy is easy to acquire and cheaper to use as well. They also help to avoid carbon emissions and continuously create new jobs for people, so they offer multiple benefits.

Deep cycle batteries are also part of the future of clean energy. What is a deep cycle battery? It’s a lead battery that is made to provide power over a long period of time until it has discharged 80 percent or more of its life. Once it reaches that point, it must be recharged to work again.

Eco-Friendly Energy Alternatives

There are various types of eco-friendly energy alternatives that fall under the category of renewable energy. They include the following:

• Hydrogen: This is a clean-burning fuel that differs from other forms of natural gas.

• Tidal: Tidal energy relies on water to generate energy.

• Biomass: This relies on heating while releasing a lower amount of carbon.

• Wind: Wind energy can power homes naturally and its uses continue to increase.

• Geothermal: This form of energy extracts it from the Earth and has grown highly popular in the past five years.

• Gas: Natural gas is a good alternative source of energy when it is used with compression techniques to reduce carbon emissions.

• Biofuels: This relies on organic matter from plants and animals to create energy.

• Wave: This type of energy is derived from the ocean.

• Hydroelectric: This form of energy also comes from water while generating electricity.

• Solar: This type of energy comes from the sun.

Pros and Cons of Solar Panels

Solar panels are good options for naturally heating or cooling your home. However, just like everything, there are both pros and cons to getting them. Some obvious benefits include a reduction in your energy bills and carbon footprint, little maintenance, and financial support from the government as they are tax-deductible.

On the flip side, when you get solar panels, you face the following disadvantages: They are initially pricey, weather dependent, cannot be taken with you if you move, they have limitations and they are inconvenient if you’re in a bigger city with limited space.

Benefits of Solar Energy for Home or Business

Solar energy can help to reduce your electric bills as well as your carbon footprint. This also leads to less global warming emissions and their impacts, including rising sea levels, droughts, extreme storms and extinction of animal species.

Above all else, there are exciting trends for renewable energy these days. These forms of energy can help you and the environment at the same time.