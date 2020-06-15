Sudan Resumes Trade With Egypt After 3-Month Standstill

The Sudanese government has announced the resumption of trade with Egypt after nearly a three-month standstill.

Sudan closed its border crossings in March as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak, effecting exports to Egypt.

According to official reports, Egypt imports some 30 percent of its needs for meat from Sudan. It mainly imports from Sudan livestock, meat, grains, and cotton.

Sudanese authorities announced on Thursday that health measures to import Egyptian goods have been taken.

This announcement was made at the Ashkeet border crossing in the presence of all relevant authorities.

Egypt’s imports of meat and livestock are expected to increase by 36 percent, amounting to 340,000 head of cattle in 2020, and its imports by 60-70 percent of its needs of meat.

Director of Ashkeet crossing Brigadier General Osama Anwar Daoud said he informed Egypt about the approval of Sudan’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport to resume the movement of Egyptian goods through the border crossing.

He said he made it clear to Egypt that 20 cargo trucks will be allowed to cross on daily basis as of next Thursday.

The volume of trade exchange between Sudan and Egypt is about one billion dollars annually, and Egyptian investments in Sudan are estimated at $10.1 billion.

The two African countries have been planning to construct roads and railways to facilitate trade and transport through joint border crossings, in line with their attempts to double the volume of trade between them to $1.5 billion.

Director of Wadi Halfa Customs Administration Brigadier General Sir al-Khatim Ahmed Osman affirmed the administration’s willingness to open the Ashkeet crossing for Egyptian goods.

He pointed out only food and consumer items are allowed to enter, while personal belongings and furniture are banned.

According to the precautionary technical requirements, goods shall be unloaded in the neutral zone or the Sudanese driver shall be replaced by an Egyptian driver, Osman noted.

He said health authorities shall also inspect and disinfect vehicles and goods in the neutral zone before entering Ashkeet.