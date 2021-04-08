Tech This Week: Facebook Rolls out its Clubhouse Clone

  1. Home
Areej Salem

Published April 8th, 2021 - 04:00 GMT
Facebook announced the beta public testing of a new platform called Hotline, a mashup website of Instagram Live and Clubhouse. (Hotline Website)
This week in the tech world, Facebook announced the testing of a new web Clubhouse-like platform that allows people to create voice-chat rooms. While Clubhouse rolled out its first-ever virtual tip jar for creators.

From new video games and gadgets releases to smartphone trends and apps updates, check out this week's quick roundup of the biggest and most important tech stories:

Top Story: Facebook Test New platform Called Hotline

Facebook announced the beta public testing of a new platform called Hotline, a mashup website of Clubhouse, Instagram Live and Tweeter's Spaces.

According to TechCrunch, Hotline which is available for users in the US for the time being, shares a lot of similarities with Clubhouse and Twitter’s Spaces but yet “Hotline has a different vibe because of its use of video, text-based questions, upvoting, and because it’s recorded. This makes it feel less like a casual hangout and more like a professional event where an expert is leading a session and inviting an audience to ask questions.”

Were you Affected by Facebook Data Breach?

Recently, a hacker has posted online 533 million Facebook users’ data belonging to hackers forum, however, the social media platform says the data breach dates back to 2 years ago and the bug was fixed back then.

You must be wondering how to check if you were one of those unlucky users, here’s how to check: You can simply view this website have i been pwned?

Clubhouse Adds Payment Options to Creators

Invitation-only audio-chat social networking app, Clubhouse announced the rollout of payments to allow content creators to get paid by fans to thrive on the platform.

According to the announcement, this will be the first of many features that allow creators to get paid directly on Clubhouse 🎉.

Upcoming Video Games, Updates

  • Fortnite to feature Batman’s next comic series in a crossover [PS5, Xbox Series X, PC] - April 20th
  • Final Fantasy XIV [PS5]  - April 13, 2021
  • Resident Evil 8: Village [PS5, Xbox Series X, PC] on May 7, 2021
  • 'Gotham Knights' Batman game Delayed to 2022
  • Final Fantasy XIV [PS5]  - April 13, 2021

 Events to Keep An Eye On:

May 11-12: IBM Think 2021 [Virtual]

