Twitter to Remove All COVID-19 Fake News

Twitter will remove all posts that promote "fake or ineffective treatments" for COVID-19 as well as those that deny "expert guidance" on the widespread coronavirus.

Tweets that put people at risk of contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus as it rapidly spreads across the globe are to be removed by Twitter to help the public get accurate information and avoid myths and misinformation.

This includes posts which promote "fake or ineffective treatments" for COVID-19 as well as those that deny "expert guidance" on the coronavirus.

The social network site, which has millions of active users, has said such tweets would contravene its safety rules so they will be marked as harmful and removed.

The ban includes claims that specific groups are more susceptible to contracting the virus, posting unverified claims that incite people to action and cause widespread panic and posting about harmful or non-harmful treatments.

In a post on its website, Twitter said: "We will enforce this in close co-ordination with trusted partners, including public health authorities and governments, and continue to use and consult with information from those sources when reviewing content."

False claims about the coronavirus and bogus cures have circulated on social media, often attracting hundreds of shares.