UAE: Dubai Tops in Number of Branded Residency Projects, Surpassing New York

Dubai leads all the major global cities for having the highest number of branded residency projects, surpassing all major cities.

According to property consultancy Savills data, the emirate has 44 branded residency projects - both of which have been completed and those which are in the pipeline – followed by New York with 31 projects. Other top 10 global cities are Miami (24), Phuket (16), Bangkok (14), Istanbul (13), London (12), Boston (11), Bodrum (8) and Kuala Lumpur (8).

The top three brands in Mena based on complete and pipeline schemes are The Address, Vida and Fairmont Residences.

Globally, there are more than 420 branded residence schemes with 65,000 units combined. An extensive global pipeline will see these figures rise by more than half again in the coming years.

Richard Paul, head of professional services for the Middle East at Savills, said Dubai has been a hub for foreign investment for over a decade as the emirates attract not only good domestic demand but it is also very popular among foreign investors.

He added that branded residences have proven to be more resilient compared to overall market. For example, Armani Residences commands 30-35 percent premium over non-branded residence within Burj Khalifa while Bvlgari Hotels and Resorts in Jumeirah commands 80-90 percent premium and Vida Residences 20-25 percent.

Paul said the most preferred brand in the Middle East and North Africa for branded residences are Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, Six Senses, Bvlgari Hotels, One & Only and The Ritz-Carlton.