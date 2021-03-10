UAE Tech Podcast: Cyber Global Villages, Cybersecurity & Huawei with Aloysius Cheang

We live in a world of nation states, cultural and linguistic barriers and differing legal jurisdictions.



And yet cyber-threats continue to operate across all of these boundaries. The field of cybersecurity and cyber-defense is increasingly globalised, and professionalised.







At the same time, new technologies are reshaping not simply our economies, but cyberspace itself. Our cities, and not just our fridges and our cars, and interconnected.

Aloysius Cheang is the Chief Security Officer at Huawei Tech, here in the UAE. Today he’s sharing his experience of working in a global village, and how the cybersecurity industry is growing in importance.